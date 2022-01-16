Lessa C. Brantingham

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LAFAYETTE — Funeral services were conducted for Lessa C. Brantingham, 59, on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Our Savior’s Church in Broussard, with Pastor Gabe Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at a later date.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, January 15, 2022, and the funeral service were held at noon.

Born in Berdun, France and a resident of Lafayette, Lessa C. Brantingham passed away peacefully at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Lessa worked for Sears and Roebuck for 25 years as a sales associate and then she was on staff at Our Savior’s Church.

She was holding her husband’s hand when she ran into the arms of Jesus. She was such a woman of God who loved the Heavenly Father with all her heart. She led many other women to the presence and peace of God. Lessa spent a large portion of her life in ministry pouring the love of Christ into people. If you knew Lessa well, you would know her favorite saying was...

She was a foster mother to many foster children and she loved her “favorite child” Honey Bear.

Lessa is survived by her husband of 35 years, Pastor Scott Brantingham of Lafayette; her father, Joseph “Fuzzy” Chladek Jr. of Lafayette; siblings Linda Lassalle (Phillip) of New Iberia, Kerri Mitchell of Mississippi, Joseph Chladek III of Mississippi and Myrth Larson of Indiana; sisters-in-law Selena Lueck (Joel) of Iowa and Sharon Brantingham of Iowa; mother-in-law Juleen Brantingham of Iowa; godchildren Edwin Stanford and Joseph Duplican; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lessa was preceded in death by mother Judith Abbey Chladek; sister Joann M. Chladek; stepmother Jo Ann Chladek; and her father-in-law Robert Brantingham.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care for all the love and support they showed during their time of need. A very special thank you Leah Pastor for love support and for being one of Lessa’s best friend

Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Lessa Brantingham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments