LAFAYETTE — Funeral services were conducted for Lessa C. Brantingham, 59, on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Our Savior’s Church in Broussard, with Pastor Gabe Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at a later date.
Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, January 15, 2022, and the funeral service were held at noon.
Born in Berdun, France and a resident of Lafayette, Lessa C. Brantingham passed away peacefully at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Lessa worked for Sears and Roebuck for 25 years as a sales associate and then she was on staff at Our Savior’s Church.
She was holding her husband’s hand when she ran into the arms of Jesus. She was such a woman of God who loved the Heavenly Father with all her heart. She led many other women to the presence and peace of God. Lessa spent a large portion of her life in ministry pouring the love of Christ into people. If you knew Lessa well, you would know her favorite saying was...
She was a foster mother to many foster children and she loved her “favorite child” Honey Bear.
Lessa is survived by her husband of 35 years, Pastor Scott Brantingham of Lafayette; her father, Joseph “Fuzzy” Chladek Jr. of Lafayette; siblings Linda Lassalle (Phillip) of New Iberia, Kerri Mitchell of Mississippi, Joseph Chladek III of Mississippi and Myrth Larson of Indiana; sisters-in-law Selena Lueck (Joel) of Iowa and Sharon Brantingham of Iowa; mother-in-law Juleen Brantingham of Iowa; godchildren Edwin Stanford and Joseph Duplican; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lessa was preceded in death by mother Judith Abbey Chladek; sister Joann M. Chladek; stepmother Jo Ann Chladek; and her father-in-law Robert Brantingham.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care for all the love and support they showed during their time of need. A very special thank you Leah Pastor for love support and for being one of Lessa’s best friend