Leroy Rhine Charles Jr.

JEANERETTE — A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Leroy E. Rhine Charles Jr., 64, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Lee Gray, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in Sorrel Community Cemetery in Sorrel.
A gathering of family will be held on Saturday at the church 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of San Antonio, Texas, he passed at 2:10 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.
Leroy, known to all as “Man”, was born on October 22, 1955, to Leroy Eugene Charles Sr. and Jeffnetta Rhine of Jeanerette.
Leroy accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church under the pastoral care of the late Rev. Joseph Clay Jr. He attended New Resurrection Church in Fort Worth, Texas.
He leaves to cherish her memory, three sisters, Elzina Boutte of Jeanerette, Maudry August (Irvin Collins) of Franklin and Attie Scenters (Willie Scenters) of Fort Worth, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will cherish his memory forever.
Preceded him in death by his parents, Leroy E. Rhine Charles Sr. and Jeffneta Rhine; his grandparents, Esther Rhine and Clarence Rhine; his sister Celestine August; his brother Bobby Rhine; and three uncles, Calvin Rhine, McKinley Rhine and Rev. Solomon Rhine.
Active Pallbearers are Lema Boutte Jr. Lema Boutte Charles III, Michael Boutte, Andrew Goodwin, Dwayne Goodwin and Cedric Rouchon.
Honorary Pallbearers are Chris Ayro, Irvin Collins, Harry Fiest, Clarence Rhine and Willie Scenters.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.