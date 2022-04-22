Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Leroy Ledet

Funeral services are pending for Leroy Ledet, 78, who died at noon on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his residence.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Leroy Ledet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments