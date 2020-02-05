A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for LeRoy Joseph LeBlanc, 86, who passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Interment will be at a later date.
A native and resident of Iberia Parish, LeRoy Joseph LeBlanc was born on September 11, 1933, to the late Lloyd J. and Albertine Hulin LeBlanc. He was a former agent for Union National Insurance Company, owner of Al’s Gifts and Antiques and former owner of Delta Wire Rope and Sling. He enjoyed gardening and traveling and he will be deeply missed.
Mr. LeBlanc is survived by daughter Christine LeBlanc of New Iberia; sons Andre LeBlanc of Lafayette and A.J. LeBlanc and wife Dorene of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren Jonathan Morgan, Joshua Morgan, Ellie Robichaux, Glenn Robichaux II, Savanna LeBlanc, Jean Luke LeBlanc, Elizabeth LeBlanc, Megan Bryant and Monica LeBlanc; great-grandchildren Reese, Raimee and Rylee Morgan; brothers Lloyd LeBlanc and wife Sweet, Alan LeBlanc and wife Joyce and Gene LeBlanc and wife Debra, all of Georgia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Wilson Landry, Antoinette Stiles, Mercedes Naquin and Jimmy LeBlanc.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.