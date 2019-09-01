Funeral services will be conducted for Leroy John Louviere Sr., 92, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church with Father Randy Courville officiating. Burial will follow at the Holy Family Mausoleum with Military Graveside Rites by the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard and the U. S. Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. and resume on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. A prayer service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 7 p.m.
A native of Lydia and a resident of New Iberia, Mr. Louviere passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 10:35 p.m. at his residence.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of funeral arrangements.