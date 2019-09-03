Funeral services will be conducted for Leroy John Louviere Sr., 92, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church with Father Randy Courville officiating. Burial will follow at the Holy Family Mausoleum with military graveside rites by the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard and the U. S. Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. and resume on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. A prayer service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 7 p.m.
A native of Lydia and a resident of New Iberia, Mr. Louviere passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 10:35 p.m. at his residence.
He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U. S. Army. He was a retired school bus driver for the Iberia Parish School Board with 20 years of employment. He was also the owner and operator of Lee’s Grocery on Louisiana Highway 14 for many years.
He was a member of the Woodmen of the World and enjoyed fishing, cutting grass, working in his yard, playing bourée and loved family gatherings on Sunday.
He is survived by his children, Donald Simon and wife Helen of Erath, Sue Hebert and husband Morris, Leroy Louviere Jr. and wife Jennifer, and Connie Louviere Cormier, all of New Iberia; 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lottie Guidry Louviere; parents John and Elizabeth Guillotte Louviere; daughter Elaine Zimmerman; son Floyd Cormier; sisters Delta Citrano and Bertha Romero; and his first wife, Delores Evans.
Pallbearers will be Rufus Romero, Richard Romero, Stephen Freyou, Morris Hebert, Donald “Donnie” Simon Jr., Logan Louviere and Adam Louviere.
You can sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Leroy John Louviere Sr.