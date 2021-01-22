Leroy Hill Jr.

A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Leroy “Man” Hill Jr., 50, at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Carroll Ray Crofton officiating. He will await the resurrection in St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Hester V. Hill, of New Iberia; two sons, Giles Hill (Chelsea) and Cameron Hill of New Iberia; one daughter, Brooke Hill of Coteau; two brothers, Corey Hill Sr. of Lafayette and Titus Hill Sr. (Latoya) of Youngsville; four sisters, Stacy Boudreaux (Lionel Sr.) of Youngsville, Frankie Rideaux (Tony), Swanette Kracke (Peter) and Heather Aucoin (Bryan), all of New Iberia; one grandchild, Jaxon Hill of New Iberia; his godmother, Sylvia Hill of New Iberia; and loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Hill Sr.; paternal grandparents, Alfred Hill Sr. and Sadie Hill; and his maternal grandparents, Edward Vallian Sr. and Hester Vallian.
Active pallbearers will be Giles Hill, Cameron Hill, Corey Hill, Titus Hill, Robert Theodile and Lionel Boudreaux Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lionel Boudreaux Sr., Tyler Rideaux, Tony Rideaux, Bryan Aucoin, Peter Kracke, Darius Davis and Titus Hill Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.