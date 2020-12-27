ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Leroy Fontenette, 82, at 10 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. He will await the resurrection in Queen of Peace Cemetery in St. Martinville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday at the church at 7 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of St. Martinville, he passed away at 7:15 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memory six daughters, Sadie Mason (Henry), Laura Marshall, Lisa Armstead (Ervin) and Charlene Robertson, all of St. Martinville, Suzanne Robertson of Broussard and Demonica Marshall of Houston, Texas; two sons, Leroy Robertson (Tina ) of S.t Martinville and Johnny Fontenette (Billye) of Norman, Oklahoma; thirty-nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie Mae Martin Fontenette; his parents, Antoine Fontenette Sr. and Gladys Jones Fontenette; two brothers Percy Fontenette Sr. and Antoine Fontenette Jr.; and four sisters Angeline F. Robertson, Elise F. Roberts, Mae Willa F. Rush and Gladys F. Etienne.
Active pallbearers will be members of the immediate family and friends.
