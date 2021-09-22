Funeral services are pending for Mr. Leroy Etienne Sr. 76, a resident New Iberia, who died at 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

