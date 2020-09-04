Leroy Bob Sr.

A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Leroy “Frog” Bob Sr., 70, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship with Bishop Darren Sophus Sr., pastor, officiating.
Interment will be private.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the church in adherence to the CDC/local regulations.
A resident of Olivier, he passed at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mrs. Nellie Ruth Jolivette Bob of Olivier; four sons, Leroy Bob Jr. (Demetria) and Brian Bob of Jeanerette, and Marvin Bob (Latonya) and Byron Bob (Christina) of New Iberia; one granddaughter he reared, Laynashe Key (Cordaree) of New Iberia; two sisters, Lillie Smith (Frank) and Shirley Toussaint, both of Baldwin; 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Henry Bob Sr. and Olamp Lewis Bob; one son, Jermaine Lavar Bob; four brothers, James Henry Bob Jr., Ray Charles Bob, Richard Bob Sr. and Clint Troy Bob; and two sisters, Joyce Bob Harmon and Mary Bob Wilson.
Active pallbearers will be Renodia Toussaint, Terrence Smith, Wilson Toussaint Jr., Dexter Toussaint, Michael Bob, Kendrick Wiley, Darius Bob, Richard Bob and Herbert Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Leroy Bob Jr., Marvin Bob, Byron Bob, Brian Bob, Datron Turner, Marvin Williams and Derrick Moreaux.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.