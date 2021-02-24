A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Darby and Greene Funeral Home, honoring the life of Leonce Joseph Romero Jr., 81, who passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. He will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery at a later date.
Leonce is survived by his nephew Carl Breaux and wife Ella; godchild Michael Breaux and wife Erica; great-niece Geraldine Lasseigne and husband Rouley; and great-nieces and nephews Joshua Matt, Jonathon Matt, Britney Lasseigne, Grace Breaux and Hayden Breaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonce Romero Sr. and the former Eunice Deslatte; and sisters Sally Ann Romero and Myrtle R. Perez.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Darby and Greene Funeral Home, 802 Weldon St., New Iberia, LA from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.darbyandgreene.com.
Darby and Greene Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 802 Weldon St. New Iberia, LA, are in charge of the funeral arrangements.