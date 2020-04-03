A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family of Mr. Leonard Moses Sr., 58, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Hope Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Lafayette, he departed this Earthly Life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 12:39 p.m. at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Lubertha Cormier Moses of Lafayette; three sons, Leonard Moses Jr. of North Carolina, Alvin Lee Moses of New Iberia and Jeremy Wayne Moses of Oahu, Hawaii; one step-son, Daniel James Cormier of Lafayette; one daughter, Leonarda Marie Moses of Oahu, Hawaii; four brothers, Edward Moses (Sandra), Kelvin Moses, Leroy Moses and Albert Moses, all of New Iberia; one sister, Linda Brown of New Iberia; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Williams Moses Jr. and Dorothy Knatt Moses; brothers Thomas Moses, Chester Moses, David Moses and William Moses III; three sisters, Betty Moses, Debra Ann Binion and Kelly Ann Davis; paternal grandparents, William Moses Sr. and Ethel Moses; and maternal grandparents, Leonard Knatt and Gussie Knatt.
