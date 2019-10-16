Funeral services are pending for Leonard Marshall Sr., 87, a resident of New Iberia who died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 11:01 p.m. at his residence.
Jones Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
