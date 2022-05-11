JEANERETTE– A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Leonard James Verret, 88, at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Albert celebrating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday, May 9, 2022.
A native of St. Mary Parish and resident of Jeanerette, Leonard passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
In his earlier days, he enjoyed singing in the choir at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and he loved working in his yard. Watching old time westerns was his favorite pastime. Leonard was quite a character, never met a stranger and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his niece and devoted caregiver Mary-Anne Moore of New Iberia; his nieces Flavia Marie Verret Kidder of Katy, Texas, Nell V. Orlander (Rodney) of Garden City, Rita V. Champagne (Laura) of Spokane, Washington, Beth V. LaRive (James) of Garden City, Myra V. Guidry (Rickey) of Centerville and Molly V. Deslatte (David) of Centerville; his nephew and godchild Bryan Verret (Mary) of Thibodeaux; and his nephew Lee Verret (Therese) of Carencro.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Mary Margaret Moore Verret; parents Hamilton Verret Sr. and Hortense Barrilleaux Verret; his nephew Wayne Verret; and his brothers Daniel Verret and Hamilton Verret Jr.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Mary-Anne Moore, Dr. Barrow Bourgeois, James Boustany, Ted Legnon, Lawrence Bourgeois and Ray Allain.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Cornerstone nursing Facility and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.