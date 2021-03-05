Leonard George Sr.

Funeral services will be conducted for Leonard “Cookie” George Sr., 61, at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street. Bishop Harold Antoine officiating. Interment will follow at St. Matthew Cemetery.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service.
View full obituary and express condolences online at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.
