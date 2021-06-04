Leonard “Bop” Francis, 72, a native and resident of Glenco, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday June 5, 2021 from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church (Four Corners), 1325 Big Four Corners Rd., Franklin, with a Rosary being recited at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Father Damoah, SVD serving as the celebrant.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Military honors will immediately follow the mass service and Leonard will be laid to rest in the St. Helen’s Cemetery.
Leonard enlisted in the United States Army, serving during the time of the Vietnam conflict and was later discharged, receiving an honorable discharge.
Memories of Leonard, or “Bop” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his mother, Ruth Francis of Glencoe; children, Donyell (Ana Luz) Francis of Atlanta, Georgia, Franreka (Henry) Lee of Cade, Chanda (Brandon) Manning of Houston, Texas, and Ladaisha Francis of New Iberia, LA; grandchildren Ashley Moore, E. J. Brown, Dylan Wilson, Sayana Francis, Javen Francis, Kellee Manning, Daniel Francis and Bailee August; brother, Allen (Gwen) Francis of New Iberia; devoted niece, Sommer Francis; god-daughter, Shelbra Drexler-Cross; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Leonard was preceded in death by his father, Charles Francis Jr. and a sister, Brenda Francis.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette and Houma.
Please visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.