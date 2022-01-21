Funeral services will be conducted for Leona R. Bryant, 98, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Rev. Canon, A. Gerard Jordan O. Praem., celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Church Mausoleum.
Visitation will be observed from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Leona Mae Roy Bryant and her twin brother, Leo were born on December 8, 1923, in New Iberia to Lillie Mae August Roy and Laundus Roy. It was fitting that she was born on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception as she enjoyed deep reverence and devotion to praying the rosary. She died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
As she often told us, her life was not an easy one but it was a life filled with hard work, lots of love and many good times in Freetown. Her life took her through the Depression years and she even kept some ration stamps as a reminder of those hard times. Along with friends and neighbors, she, her twin brother Leo and older sister Ollie, walked to St. Edward School and church where the sisters and priests prepared them for life.
Leona attended Gant Beauty School in New Orleans and became a licensed beautician which was her lifelong profession. There are many in the Lil’ Brooklyn community, New Iberia, Cade, Loreauville and Morbihan who went to “Miss Tita” to get that hard press, tight curls or Shirley Temples for special occasions. For most of her profession, she charged $3 for her services and later increased it to $5. Miss Tita even made her own hair treatment and many came for her to grow their hair. She also became a sitter for elderly ladies who became like friends to her.
On May 9, 1949, she was united in holy matrimony to William Marcel Bryant. Of their union, four children were born, Sandra, David, Michelle and Marcelle. As a mother she taught her children how to love God, respect life, love your neighbor, appreciate the beauty of nature and obtain a good education.
She was the Avon lady who traveled all over New Iberia selling Avon and consistently earned the coveted Avon President’s Club annual Albee award for meeting her sales quota each year.
Socially, in addition to being involved in the Lil’ Brooklyn community, she was a member of the Beauticians’ Defense League and Omicron Whist Club. The members of Omicron hosted an annual debutante’s ball for many years. Along with Mr. Normie (Jefferson Johnson), she delivered senior groceries to people in the neighborhood who were unable to drive or go by themselves. She frequently volunteered at St. Joseph’s Diner and served meals to those in need.
She was a devout member of St. Edward Catholic Church where she served faithfully as a Eucharistic minister to the sick and shut-in, a member of the senior choir and the Legion of Mary. She would make over 100 pecan pralines for the church fair each year, most of which never made it to the table because they sold out in advance.
Leona, lovingly called “Ma-Me’’ by her grandchildren, was an avid gardener and could make almost any plant grow, thrive and bloom. She grew mirliton and made her signature mirliton casserole that the whole family looked forward to each Thanksgiving. She loved nature and was fond of hummingbirds. She collected figurines of hummingbirds and always had a feeder filled with nectar to attract them to her window.
She leaves to mourn her four children, Sandra B. Solomon (Errol Sr.) of St. Martinville, David Bryant of New Iberia, Michelle B. Handy (Gregory Sr.) of Baton Rouge and Marcelle B. Evans (D’Wain) of Richmond, California; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Margaret G. Bryant; special cousin Daisy August; special neighbor and friend Paula E. Bennett; special friend Claire Miller Davis; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Bryant Jr.; her parents Laundus and Lillie Mae Roy; her brother Leo Roy; sister Ollie R. Tibbs; godchild Stella Richardson Griffin; and special cousin Teresa Richardson Smith.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-369-3638.