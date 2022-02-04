JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Leona G. Savoie, 90, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 4. 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic, with Father Alexander Albert as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Loisel Cemetery.
A native of Catahoula and resident of Jeanerette, Leona G. Savoie passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at her residence.
Leona was a loving wife to her husband, Benjamin Savoie Sr. for 71 years and raised six children.
Leona was a very devout Catholic who would pray for all those who needed prayer. She would visit the infirmed and shut-in parishioners, bringing the Holy Eucharist to them. She loved watching EWTN and playing on the floor with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
One of the best parts of her day was keeping in touch with all those she knew, family and friends. She would make coffee and pass the time away with those who came to visit.
Leona is survived by her husband of 71 years, Benjamin Savoie Sr.; her children Harriet Pirnie (Glen), Gale Martin (Ronald), Benjamin Savoie Jr. (Kathy), Mona Gravois (Ricky) and Bert Savoie; grandchildren Joey Hebert, Bridgette Ortega, Kyle Pirnie, Ricky Gravois, Nicholas Gravois, Jake Savoie and Ashle Savoie; great-grandchildren Chase Hebert, Lillie Hebert, London Ortega, Mason Gravois, Dawson Gravois, Hannah Gravois, Noah Gravois, Luke Gravois, River Gravois, Reese Gravois, Avery Savoie, and Jacob Savoie; sibling Gladys Berthelot; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Leona was preceded in death by her son Oray Savoie; parents Angeles and Stella Talley Guidry; brothers Leonard Guidry, Elton Guidry, Paul Guidry and Raymond Guidry; and one sister, Ladia Ann Viator.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joey Hebert, Ricky Gravois, Nicholas Gravois, Jake Savoie, Noah Gravois, Mason Gravois and Dawson Gravois.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Pirnie and Dylan Mendoza.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for all the care, kindness and support they share with their mother Leona.