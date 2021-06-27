Leona Bigler

Leona “Lee” Ann Boudreaux Bigler was born on Nov. 10, 1943 and passed away on June 19, 2021, as a result of various illnesses. “Lee” had a series of strokes and for the past 14 years, and had often defied medicine to live a prosperous life.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia, with Rev. Ed Degeyter officiating. Immediately following the memorial service, there will be a “Celebration at Preservation” at 225 W. Main Street in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., at Pellerin Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date.
Lee was born to Eugene and Rita Boudreaux and lived and resided at Jefferson Island prior to her marriage in 1963. She attended New Iberia High School and graduated in 1961.
Lee was married to Karl (Jim) Bigler Jr. for 57 years and her surviving children included Michael D. Bigler (Magnolia, Texas) and his wife Devin and children Hannah (husband James Hume and daughter Eliza), Sarrah, Noah and Olivia and son Christopher R. Bigler (New Iberia) and his wife Amy and children Caroline, Molly, and Jack. She is also survived by her maternal nephew Andre’ Boudreaux (Wisconsin) and by her paternal nephews William (Bill) Prentice (Arizona) and James (Jimmy) Prentice (Tennessee).
Lee was predeceased by her mother and father; her beloved son Karl J. Bigler III and her siblings Richard Boudreaux, Dennis (Kirk) Boudreaux and Josephine Boudreaux. She was also predeceased by her in-laws Karl Sr. and Sis Bigler, Billie Ann (Babs) Prentice (husband Charles) and paternal nephew Charles (Chuck) Prentice.
Lee was a great mother and she especially enjoyed tending to her children and later grandchildren who she so much loved and adored. She was an avid and accomplished artist, which she intermittently practiced from her early childhood until her passing. She had a passion for antiques, and owned an antique shop (L’Antique) which she operated for 10 years.
While her sons attended local Catholic schools, she was invested in school activities, particularly the Mothers Club and fundraisers such as the Cajun Fun Fest. She enthusiastically supported her sons and had an “open-pantry-door” policy for their friends during their high school years.
Early in her life, Lee was selected as the Delcambre Festival Shrimp Queen, and she later was selected as the White Rose of Sigma Nu Fraternity (LSU). Lee is likely the only non-student at LSU to be so honored.
The family would like to particularly thank certain angels that befriended and helped Lee, including Lisa Anne, Celeste, Agnes, Barbara, Mary Beth, Neutie, Geri and Dusti.
The family acknowledges the care provided by Dr. James Falterman and staff, Iberia Medical Services staff and Acadian Hospices.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, all donations be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or the Catholic High School (New Iberia) Endowment, 1301 DeLaSalle Drive, New Iberia, LA, 70560.
To view on-line obituary, sign guest book and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.