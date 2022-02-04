LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Leona B. Thompson, 94, the former Leona Boutte, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 7809 Weeks Island Road Lydia, LA 70569, with Fr. Randy Courville, celebrant, officiating. She will await the resurrection in Saint Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Patoutville.
A native of New Orleans and resident of Grand Marias, she transitioned at 4:56 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Visitation hours will be observed from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, February 5, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 11 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required to be worn at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memory four sons, Robert Thompson Sr., Al Thompson Sr. (Judy), Calvin Thompson Jr. all of Jeanerette and Clay Thompson Sr. (Connie) of New Iberia; two daughters, Mary Virginia Oliver (Kenneth) of Houston, Texas and Val Olivier (Roland) of Grand Marais; twenty-four grandchildren, Caroline Steward, Jeffery Boutte, Leslie Boutte, Marlene Polk, Darlene Vital, Calvin Thompson III, Robert Thompson Jr., R.J. Shannon, Robin Thompson, Sherry Thompson, Raquel Olivier, Wendell Olivier Jr., Heather Aaron, Al Thompson Jr., Christine Thompson, Jennifer Thompson, Donavan Olivier, Rosanna Thompson, Clay Thompson Jr., Clayisha Thompson, Casie Thompson, Lashava Ledet and Calvin Ledet; sixty great-grandchildren; twenty-five great-great-grandchildren; four godchildren, Linda Boutte, Eric Thompson, Perry Thompson and Morris Oliver; and host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin Thompson Sr.; one daughter, Carroll Ann Boutte; one son, Randolph Thompson; her parents Leon Boutte and Edna Boutte; two grandchildren, Elroy Boutte and James Ledet; two great-grandchildren, Skylar Boutte and Brandon January; two brothers, Walter Boutte Sr. and Louis Boutte; one sister, Sedonia Boutte; one son-in-law, Wendell Olivier Sr; and one daughter-in-law, Marguerite Thompson.
Active pallbearers are Kenneth Simien, Wendell Oliver Jr., Calvin Thompson Jr., Walter Boutte Jr., Perry Thompson Sr. and Lynn Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers are Roland Oliver Jr., Kingston Aaron, Robert Thompson Sr., Al Thompson Sr., Clay Thompson Sr., Lawrence Allen, Sylvester Olivier, Jefferey Boutte, Reginald Boutte, Joseph Willie Boutte, Martin Boutte, Archield Boutte, Benjamin Thomas, Bernard McCullum, Edgar Raggette, James Ledet, Curlis Thompson, Michael Murphy and Louis Thompson Sr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 337369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.