A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Leon Joseph Dartez, age 80, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fr. William Blanda will serve as celebrant for the service.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Dartez passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his daughter’s residence surrounded by his loving family.
Leon was born on December 15, 1939. Leon was a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather and brother who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed cooking and his love for food gave him great joy and anyone who knew him could attest to that. Leon always had a green thumb and loved tending to his plants. Mardi Gras, Easter and Christmas were his favorite times of the year and he would always have a tree decorated for that holiday. Leon also loved to travel, he loved planning family vacations and always making sure during those trips that his children got a history lesson, I guess you could say he was also a bit of a history buff.
After attending college at SLI, now ULL, Mr. Dartez pursued his life work as a bookkeeper, working at Davis Furniture until they closed. He later worked at Norris Radar Lumber and Doug Ashy. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 1/2 years, Mary Berges Dartez of New Iberia; three sons, René Dartez and wife Beverly of Jacksonville, Florida, Scott Dartez and Neil Dartez, both of New Iberia; three daughters, Marion D. Dautreuil and husband Andy of St. Martinville, Michelle D. Branscum and Corey Romero of Broussard and Claire D. Broussard and husband Stacy of New Iberia; nine grandchildren, Austin Breaux and wife, Andrea, Dylan Dautreuil, Bruce Branscum, Meridith Branscum, Allison Branscum, Peyton Romero, Nicholas Broussard, Emma Broussard and Jacques Dartez; and one brother, Gene Dartez of New Iberia; and two step-grandchildren, Devon and Caylin Romero.
He was preceded in death by his parents, René and Mildred Dubois Dartez.
Pallbearers will be Stacy Broussard, Nicholas Broussard, Andy Dautreuil, Corey Romero, Gene Dartez and Scott Dartez.
For the safety and well being of all, please observe social distancing guidelines at all times.
Memorial donations may be made to the family in lieu of flowers
