Leon J. Glaude Sr.

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Leon Joseph Glaude Sr. 65, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Brandon Nora, officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Belle Congregational Church Cemetery in Belle Place, with military honors.
A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday at the funeral home 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of Loreauville, he passed at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
He served his country in the United States Army in 1972 and received a medical honor discharge.
He leaves to cherish his memory four sons, Scottie Sam of St. Martinville and Allen Cole, Leon Joseph Glaude Jr. and Kawaski Glaude, all of New Iberia; five daughters, Rachel Davis (Kendrá Mottley)of Houston, Demetrius Bonnet (Paul) of New Iberia, Makina Glaude (Cleveland) of New Iberia and Ella Bonnet (Christopher) and Tawana Broussard of Loreauville; one brother, Curtis Gloud Sr. (Linda) of Loreauville; one sister, Agnes “Marie” G. Antoine (Alton, Sr.) of Loreauville; one godson, Dontavius Davis of Loreauville; 22 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Gloud and Eula Lee Gloud; one brother, Clarence Lee Sr.; and two grandchildren, Shanetta Gloud and Louis Murphy III.
Active Pallbearers are Kawaski Glaude, Cleveland Broussard, Alfred Martin, Alonzo Antoine, Michael Antoine and Kendrá Mottley.
Honorary Pallbearers are Allen Ray Cole, Scottie Sam, Leon J. Glaude Jr., Karl Bonnet, J’bryan Gloud, Scottie Antoine, Henry Davis Jr. and Jamon Polk.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.