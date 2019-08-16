Funeral services are pending for Leon Glaude, 65, a resident of New Iberia who died on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Belle Teche Nursing Home in New Iberia.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Funeral services are pending for Leon Glaude, 65, a resident of New Iberia who died on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Belle Teche Nursing Home in New Iberia.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.