Leola Stokes Delahoussaye

Funeral services will be conducted for Leola S. Delahoussaye, 92, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church located at 423 E. Pershing Street. Rev. Donald L. Wright Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church from 8 a.m. until time of service.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Leola departed her earthly life at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Leola was a faithful member of Star Pilgrim Baptist Church where she served on the usher board, deaconess ministry and she was active with The Mission. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She leaves in God’s care three sons, Eulis Delahoussaye Jr., Donald Delahoussaye (Mary) and Randy Delahoussaye, all of New Iberia; one daughter, Vivian Delahoussaye Mitchell of New Iberia; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eulis Delahoussaye Sr.; two sons, Harvey Delahoussaye Sr. and Paul Delahoussaye; one daughter, Vanessa Delahoussaye Bowles; and two sisters, Virginia Stokes and Ruby Stokes Jefferson.
Serving as active pallbearers are Rajiv Delahoussaye, Jared Jefferson, Joshua Mitchell, Christopher Delahoussaye, Shaquille Delahoussaye and Albert Placide III.
The honorary pallbearers will be Eulis Delahoussaye Jr., Donald Delahoussaye, Randy Delahoussaye, Ricky Delahoussaye, Malik Delahoussaye, Keith Bowles, Eric Delahoussaye and David Lopez.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.