A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Leo Romero, 82, at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Msgr. Robert Romero will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group at 11 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Romero passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette Medical Center.
Born on January 8, 1939, to the late Edmar and Duciel Romero, Leo was one of four children. He was a kind and loving man who enjoyed the simple things in life. Leo was happy and content watching his favorite western shows on TV (many of which he could recite word for word), doing carpentry work and spending time with family and friends. He was a dedicated truck driver and drove cross-country for Trappey’s for several years. Leo will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Lou Bernard Romero; children Ricky Romero (Charlotte), Tammy Marshall (Mike), Cynthia Romero and Tina Romero; brothers Joe Romero (Jenny) and Steve Romero (Debbie); sister Rita Fritz (Chester); grandchildren Wendy Kelly, Tibby Clark, Brandon Clark, Stephanie Clark and Damion LaBiche; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Mike Marshall, Jody Schaubert, David Fritz, Damion LaBiche, Anthony Bourque and Troy Romero.
Honorary pallbearer will be Alan “Snake” Dauterive.