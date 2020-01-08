JEANERETTE — A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Leo Manuel, 94, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church with Rev. Darrel Briggs Sr., Pastor officiating.
Entombment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of Jeanerette, he passed at 8:36 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at his residence.
Leo was a faithful member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church where he served as a Deacon and member of the Senior Choir. He was also a member of the Good Friday Community Choir, past member of the Harry Eugene Post 549 American Legion Department of Louisiana and an honorably discharged World War II Army Veteran.
He worked as a carrier for First National Bank for 43 years. He also worked for Broussard Cleaners and Schereville Cleaners in Jeanerette for many years.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Julia Wesley Manuel of Jeanerette; three sons, Brian C. Manuel (Nema) of Laurel, Maryland, Tommy Manuel (Diane) of Thibodaux and Michael Manuel (Ruby) of Thibodaux; two daughters, Betty Hills (Byron) of Rayne and Sharon Hills of Thibodaux; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Leo was preceded in death by his father, George Manuel Sr.; mother, Mary Campbell Manuel; five sisters, Elvira M. Jones, Ethel M. Manchester, Georgia Manuel, Mary M. Callery and Mathilda M. Flowers; and four brothers, Wilbert Manuel, Clinton Manuel, Herbert Manuel and George Manuel Jr.
Active Pallbearers are Rodney Alexis, Larry Carter, Brian C. Manuel, Tommy Manuel, Lawrence Cassanova Miller and Raphael Manuel.
Honorary Pallbearers are Rev. Darrell Briggs Sr., Willie Wainwright, Douglas Green Jr., Curt Thompson, Wendel Bogan, Troy Levy, Louis Lockett and the Deacons of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560