Memorial services will be held at a later date for Lennis (Brother) Joseph Olivier Jr., 86, who passed away at 4:21am on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
A native of Weeks Island and a resident of New Iberia, Lennis Joseph Olivier Jr. was born on June 25, 1933.
Mr. Lennis proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War and he was a longtime member of the VFW Post 1984 in New Iberia. He worked as a heavy equipment operator with several companies throughout his career, such as Tuboscope, Freeze Construction Co. and Mike Foster Construction and then worked as a security guard after retirement.
He loved going fishing and crabbing, rabbit hunting, raising beagles, camping, cooking homemade pizza, sitting on the porch drinking beer and riding his golf cart.
Mr. Olivier was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed.
Mr. Olivier is survived by his loving wife of nearly 62 years, Rozetta Dugas Olivier; three daughters, Pamela Fremin and husband, Courtney Fremin, Kim Trahan and husband, Phillip Trahan and Penny Olivier and companion, Dwight Crochet; two sons, Lennis Olivier III and wife, Pamela Pepper and Kevin Olivier, all of New Iberia; 16 grandchildren, Courtney Olivier, Kara F. Merritt, Brittney F. Rogers, Cameron Fremin, Brandy T. Bouy, Phillip Trahan II, Jennifer T. Blanchard, Holly T. Bonin, Cody Olivier, Amber O. Crochet, Lennis (Joey) Olivier IV, Marcelite (Marci) Olivier, Trey Olivier, Kayley Olivier, Justin Olivier and Nickolas Olivier; and four step-grandchildren, Brittney Guidroz, Lyndsey Guidroz, Kerry Guidroz and Courtney Taylor; 24 great-grandchildren; and 14 step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lennis J. Olivier Sr. and Olive Barrilleaux Olivier; his grandson Dayne Olivier; and his three sisters, Geraldine O. Miller, Elaine O. Fontenot and Billie O. Parro.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.