Lehemiah L. Simon

JEANERETTE — A home-going celebration for Lehemiah Lamarcus Simon, 7, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 609 Pellerin Street, Jeanerette, LA 70544, with Rev. Arthur Lee Jones, Pastor officiating. He will await the resurrection in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
The visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. A resident of Jeanerette, he passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Lehemiah accepted Christ as his Savior and was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Jeanerette. He was a second grade student at V.B. Glencoe Charter School in Glencoe.
He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Nathaniel Roy Simon and Shahera Wiles of Jeanerette; one brother, LaDainian Simon of Jeanerette; maternal grandparents Minister Carnell Wiles and Debra C. Wiles of Jeanerette; paternal grandmother Linda W. Simon of Jennings; his godparents Almetra Alexander, Jernike Eugene and Michael Simon Sr.; as well a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, church family, classmates and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Danny Simon Sr.
Active pallbearers are Michael Simon, Danny Simon Jr., Coray Wiles and Curley Simon.
Honorary pallbearers are Mikaylan Simon, Jonathan Jones Jr., Ronald Russell Jr. and Chris Wiles Sr.