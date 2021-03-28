Memorial services will be conducted for Lee Micheal Fowler, 35, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Holy Family Mausoleum with Deacon Wade Broussard officiating. Inurnment to follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Gathering of family and friends will be held at David Funeral Home, 1101 Trotter St., New Iberia, LA on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Lee Micheal Fowler was born in New Iberia on August 13, 1985, to Micheal R. Fowler and Shawn Boudreaux Fowler. Lee passed away March 8, 2021, in Denver, Colorado, a place he loved. In his younger years he liked playing baseball, hunting, fishing, riding bikes, skateboarding, rollerblading, riding 4-wheelers, listening to music and working out. Lee especially loved skateboarding in the mountains and parks in the Denver area. And of course, the family vacations to Destin and Panama City Beach, Florida, with his son Kaiden throughout the years.
He worked at various jobs, insulation, oilfield, hurricane recovery, plumbing, remodeling, maintenance and handyman jobs.
Lee is survived by his son Kaiden Micheal Fowler; mother, Shawn B. Fowler; father and stepmother, Micheal R. Fowler and Lori D. Fowler; sisters Kristin Michelle Fowler and Allison Claire Fowler; stepsister Allison Romero and her fiancée Ian Thibodeaux; step-nieces Avery Thibodeaux and Evelyn Thibodeaux; nephews Kamryn James Mayers, Devin Micheal Landry and Connor Ray Gaspard; grandfather, Gerald L. Fowler Sr.; uncles and aunts Jerry and Janet Fowler Jr., Ann and David Perez and Creig and Lisa Fowler; several first cousins; friends and girlfriend Melissa Ann Pitton.
Lee was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Kathleen M. Fowler and Hazel B. Mouton; step-grandfather Jerold Mouton; uncle Seth J. Boudreaux; great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ray “Moon” Mullins and Mr. and Mrs. Louis E. Fowler; great uncles Donald Fowler and Larry G. Fowler Sr.; and niece Brooksie Lee Fowler.
Lee was loved very much and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
