Leatrice Broussard Schmitz

Private services will be held for the immediate family of Leatrice “Lee” Broussard Schmitz, 90, who passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Baton Rouge.
A native of Weeks Island, Mrs. Schmitz was born on December 27, 1929, to the late Eval and Lillian Robicheaux Broussard.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Roland Breaux, CPA and MSF Oilfield Services and was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing Pokeno, word puzzles and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters Jeanine Koenig and husband, Harvey, of Baton Rouge and Lori Schmitz of Denham Springs; grandchildren Charles “Chuck” McGrew, Benjamin Koenig, Alison Comeaux and husband, Tyler “PJ;” great-grandchildren Brandon McGrew, Noah Koenig, Tyler Comeaux Jr., Londyn Koenig; and a sister Patsy Rajnowski of Cadiz, Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Peter Schmitz; and a sister Roberta Dupuis.
The family would like to given special thanks to Landmark of Baton Rouge for their compassionate care.
To view online obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.