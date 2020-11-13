Learence Casimere, 68, a resident and native of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 6:45 p.m. at New Iberia Manor North in New Iberia.
Visitation will be observed on 11 a.m. until funeral services 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, 604 Lovette Street, Jeanerette. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of Learence will forever remain in the hearts of his brother Berwick (Doris) Casimere of Jeanerette; three sisters, Mrs. Melvin (Rena C.) Brooks and Yolanda Casimere, both of Texas City, Texas, and Louise Casimere of Jeanerette; one aunt, Helen Casimere; one uncle, Robert Casimere; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
Learence was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Casimere Sr. and Rena Mae Casimere; his siblings Charlie Casimere Jr., Annette Casimere, Mercedes Casimere and Nell Casimere; his maternal grandmother, Corine Bouie; and paternal grandparents, John Casimere Sr. and Alberta Casimere.
