Lawrence Joseph Narcisse III passed away peacefully at the age of 79, on October 6, 2021, at his home in Baton Rouge.
Lawrence was a pillar in Louisiana’s Education system. He dedicated his life to paving a solid educational foundation for the teachers and youth of Louisiana.
He is survived by his three daughters, Yvette Narcisse, Sheree Narcisse (Joseph) and Renee Camberos (Jose Sr.); nephews Wayne Narcisse Jr. (Laronda) and Bryan Narcisse (Sindy); grandchildren Bria Rideaux (Maurius), Tyler and Chelsea Christopher, Alondra, Andrea, Angelle and Jose Camberos Jr.; two great-grandchildren Othelion Christopher and Mecca Rideaux; along with four great-nephews and a great-neice.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Gertrude Narcisse, brother Wayne Narcisse Sr.; and his former wife, Gaynell Sonnier Narcisse.
Funeral arrangements will be on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 3912 Gus Young Ave., Baton Rouge, LA.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. There will be a Christian burial and reception immediately following at Green Oaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA.
To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Narcisse, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.