Lawrence Huval

COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Lawrence “Bishon” Huval, 92, who passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Rev. Brian Harrington will be the celebrant.
Entombment will follow in the church cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the church from 10:30 a.m. until Noon on Tuesday. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
A resident of Coteau, Lawrence “Bishon” Huval was born on December 27, 1927, to the late Eves Huval and Judith Romero Huval. He worked as a carpenter for over 60 years. He enjoyed gardening and farming and he and his wife, Una, sold vegetables and pastries at the Teche Area Farmer’s Market for many years. As a younger man, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Huval was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed.
Mr. Huval is survived by his loving wife of nearly 73 years, Una Hulin Huval; daughter Angelena “Angie” (spouse, Kevin) Wagoner; son Alvin “Brud” (spouse, Jean) Huval; brother Chester (spouse, Gale) Huval; grandchildren, Jess (spouse, Tina) Dutile, Kelly Dutile, Scott (spouse, Christy) Derouen, Tisa (spouse, Mark) Maturin, Kimberly Clolinger, Angie (spouse, Craig) Robicheaux, Kim Perrin (companion, Andre), Jonathan (spouse, Ann Marie) Perrin, Jessica Perrin (fiancé, Ken) and Mandy (spouse Bill) Ortego; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Emily Dutile; a brother, Clarence Huval; and a sister, Roberta Romero.
Pallbearers will be Chester Huval Sr., Alvin “Brud” Huval, Kevin Wagoner, Jess Dutile, Scott Derouen and Cory Huval.
Honorary Pallbearers are Danny Huval, Wayne Romero, Chester Huval, Jr., Elijah Dutile, Jett Dutile, Ryan Dore and Nicholas Landry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heart of Hospice, 1100 Bertrand Dr. Suite A, Lafayette, LA 70506.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.