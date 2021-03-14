LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Lawrence Eugene “Shine” Dugas, 92, at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Bill Melancon officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The Iberia Parish Veteran’s Honor Guard will perform a flag presentation.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Monday.
Mr. Dugas passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Maison du Monde Nursing Home in Abbeville.
Shine as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was a devoted hard working family man. He served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was stationed in occupied Germany during the Korean conflict from 1947 until 1951.
Mr. Dugas was employed with Shell Oil for 24 years, he then went on to open his own business, Shine Compressor Service in Loreauville for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.
Mr. Dugas is survived by his daughter Mellisa D. Bowers and husband Michael of Lafayette; three sons, Blaine Dugas and wife Donna Begnaud Dugas of Loreauville; Todd Dugas and wife Karen Glasgow Dugas of Breaux Bridge and Sandy Dugas of Loreauville; ten grandchildren, Laine Judice, Justin Dugas, Logan Bowers, Corey Bowers, Ashley Broussard, Amy Laviolette, Amber Devillier, Dexter Dugas, Casey Dugas and Kelly Dugas; and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Romero Dugas; one son, Renee Dugas; parents, Charles and Regina Delaune Dugas; six sisters, Mae Soprano, Edna Wallet, Elvira Hollier, Marguerite Randazzo, Rita Durand and Louise Dugas; and five brothers, Marshall Dugas, Stephen Dugas, James Dugas, Alvin Dugas and Leonard Dugas.
Pallbearers will be Justin Dugas, Logan Bowers, Corey Bowers, Kelly Dugas, Mike Bowers and Rod McHugh.
The family would like to thank the staff of Maison du Monde for the care and compassion and a special thanks to Roberta Wilkerson and Shyn’dai Tillman for their love and care over the years.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
