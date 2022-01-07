A private home-going celebration of life will be held for Lawrence Edward Daye Sr., 93, who was a lifelong resident of New Iberia. Bishop Jeffery Archangel Sr. and Prophetess Sandra Archangel will co-officiate the service. Private entombment will be at Holy Family Mausoleum.
“Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them. They will not be put to shame when they contend with their opponents in court.” — Psalms 127: 3-5
Lawrence Edward Daye Sr., was born on September 26, 1928, to the late Edward Daye and Evangeline Johnson Daye in Morbihan. He was affectionally called “Pot Tom,” “Pot,” “Pop,” “Paw-Paw,” “Daddy” and “Poppa Daye.”
He served in the Air Force from June 1946 until June 1949. He was released with an honorable discharge and presented a Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory medal.
In July of 1950, he married the love of his life, “ Wilda Mae” or “Polly,” as he called her. He would brag on how fine and beautiful she was when she was a teenager and that she only had eyes for him. He would make us laugh about how if any other guy would come to court her. He was a jokester at heart and kept us laughing, especially when he wanted to fight.
His love for God and his family was great and he made it known to all he spoke to. Thinking that his life didn’t matter in his later years, God used him to witness to all around him at The River Oaks Retirement Manor in a way that gave him the will to live when he wanted to give up. Sharing God’s word on a daily basis with the staff was the highlight of his day. He would continue to live for Christ the rest of his earthly life.
Daddy passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his daughter Michelle’s home with her husband Ivory and daughter I’rihanna at his side after a brief illness.
Daddy was a faithful member of Believer’s Family Worship Center until COVID changed the world.
Lawrence leaves to cherish his fond memories to his children Carroll Daye of Tyler, Texas, Cynthia (Timothy) Guillot of Carencro, Gwendolyn (Courtney) Michael of Summersville, South Carolina, Debra Celestine of New Iberia, Lois (Larry) Green of Lafayette, Bridgette Daye of Upland, California, Gregory (Tamara) Daye of New Iberia, David (Judy) Daye of New Iberia, Lisa (John) Ledet of Lafayette, Michelle (Ivory) Sam of Lafayette, Leslie (Michelle) Daye of New Iberia, Sandra Lewis of Lafayette and Johnathan (Adrian) Daye of Grand Marais; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews and one brother-in-law, Elkin Broussard Sr.
He was preceded in death by his love of 71 years Wilda Mae Broussard; his parents; one son Lawrence Edward “Snow” Daye Jr.; one granddaughter Lecia Cooksey; and three sisters, Laura Thompson, Willie Daye and Gloria Daye.
