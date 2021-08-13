Lawrence Brooks

A home-going celebration of Life for Mr. Lawrence “Frenchie” Brooks, 79, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church with Bishop Darren Sophus Sr., Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Baptist Church No. 1 Cemetery in New Iberia (Freetown community).
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 from 7 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 surge, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, “Frenchie” transitioned from labor to reward at 11:57 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He accepted Christ as his Savior and was a faithful member of Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church in New Iberia.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife Carlas Hill Brooks of New Iberia; four daughters, Natasha Brooks Butler (Cody), Natasia Brooks Ledet (Kentavian Sr.) and Mary Brooks, all of New Iberia, and Pam Davis (Clyde) of Houston, Texas; one brother, Larry Brooks Sr. (Rosie) of Alexandria; four sisters, Joyce Brooks January, Anna Bell Brooks Lyons of New Iberia, Genevieve Brooks Cheatham (Charles) of Washington, D.C., and Theresa Brooks Johnson (Ananias) of New Iberia; mother-in-law, Gloria Hill Boutte of New Iberia; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, church members and family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Rodney January; parents, Joseph Brooks Sr. and Theresa Jones Brooks; three brothers, Clarence Brooks Sr., Robert Brooks and Joseph Brooks Jr.; four sisters, Lucille Brooks White, Martha Brooks January, Helen Brooks Ruffin and Annette Spencer; father-in-law, Robert Lee Hill; and brother-in-law Robert Wayne Hill.
Active pallbearers are Chae Hill Sr., MacArthur White Jr., Troy Nicholas, Coray Spencer, Danrinus Joseph and Francis Pollard.
Honorary pallbearers are Rev. Broderick Hill, Cody Butler Sr., Kentavian Ledet, Clyde Davis, Kevin Armstead, Larry Brooks, Charles Cheatham, Ananias Johnson, Leroy Joseph, Chuck Ford, Chris Hill, Troy Landry, Alvin Broussard, Albert Pierre, Arthur January and Frank Colbert.