Lavern James Girouard

LOREAUVILLE — Funeral services will be held for Mr. Lavern James “L.J.” Girouard, 89, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at David Funeral Home of Loreauville, with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, February 10, 2022, with a Rosary at 1 p.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Mr. Girouard passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. “L. J.” worked in the oil and gas industry with OTIS Engineering until his retirement in 1997. He enjoyed working with his wife around the family farm and camp. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sylvia Stoute Girouard of Loreauville; children Craig J. Girouard and wife Sandy of Loreauville, Jody Girouard Laviolette of Loreauville and Michelle Girouard Ansley and husband Pat of Loreauville; grandchildren Joshua Girouard and wife Kassie of Loreauville, Ethan Frederick of Loreauville, Hunter Girouard of Ada, Oklahoma, Emmie Frederick of Loreauville, Tristan Girouard of Loreauville, Chelsea Martin and husband Travis of Loreauville, Nicolaus Laviolette of Loreauville, Matthew Ansley of Waco, Texas and Gabrielle and Sophia Ansley of Loreauville; great-grandchildren Aubree and Madeline Girouard and Beau, Wyatt and Noah Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Junius and Louise Chatagnier Girouard; and siblings Theresa Allen and Wayne Prince.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Craig J. Girouard, Pat Ansley, Joshua Girouard, Ethan Frederick, Hunter Girouard, Matthew Ansley, Travis Martin and David Judice.
The family would like to thank his caregiver Mrs. Pauline Derouen for the wonderful care given to Mr. Girouard, Mrs. Karen Breaux for always being there for the family and Hospice of Acadiana for their care and compassion.