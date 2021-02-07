Laurent J. Braquet III, affectionately known by family and friends as “Jay,” entered into his eternal glory Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the young age of 64.
Jay was born May 3, 1956, in Topeka, Kansas, the son an Air Force father, Laurent J. Braquet Jr., and Verna Mae Sonnier Braquet.
Jay was retired having spent many years in oilfield production before moving on to Woodmen of the World, a career that would span over three decades. He worked his way up from a sales representative into management and as a Financial Advisor to the numerous families that placed their trust in him for guidance. He also gave of his time to serve as a Chaplain with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Sid Hebert, and spoke to school students on the dangers of drinking and driving.
As a true Louisiana outdoorsman, Jay spent time fishing and hunting and backpacking with Goldie. One of their favorite destinations was the mountains of Arkansas where they climbed four of the five ranges. Above all, his greatest love was his family. He leaves a legacy of faith, love and compassion that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory is his wife and best friend of 33 years, Goldie Lazaro Braquet; his daughter and son, Latasha Braquet (Regan) and Corey Frederick (Ashleigh); four grandchildren, Triston Anthony Romero (Paige), Gabriel Broussard, Cole Thibodeaux and Christian Kiddy; a great-granddaughter due in March that he eagerly awaited, Lila Jae Romero; his aunt Jeanette Thibodeaux (Roy); his brother Craig Braquet; his cousin and close friend Dickie Fremin; in-laws Raymond and Charlotte Lazaro; and his faithful dog Pepper.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Laurent Braquet Jr. and Verna Mae Sonnier Braquet.
In keeping with Jay’s wishes, Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced on his memorial page.
The family kindly asks that those wishing to honor Jay may do so by making a contribution in his name to To Africa With Love, 3107 Riverwood Road, New Iberia, LA 70560 or to Louis P. Ledet Memorial Scholarship Fund, 505 Mardi Gras Road, Carencro LA 70520.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences by visiting his memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.