Lauren Rose Plessala, a kind and free spirited daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on the evening of Wednesday December 1, 2021. At her passing she was 34.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at St. Martin du Tours Catholic Church. Fr. Jason Vidrine will be the celebrant. Following the mass, Lauren will be laid to rest with her mother at St. Michaels Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia on Monday, with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. dismissal.
Lauren was born March 7, 1987, in New Iberia to Erne J. Plessala Jr. and the late Elaine Gardemal Plessala. She was raised in a loving home and had the blessing of her grandparents living near her home that made growing up fun. After her graduation, she worked with various restaurants in the Acadiana area over the years and enjoyed meeting her many customers.
Lauren lived a simple life, albeit filled with everything she desired to live her life to its fullest. Her heart was full of love for all of God’s sweet creatures and it showed in her desire to rescue and give a loving home to so many of them. Her family shared that she often brought home strays or animals that were being given away so that they could have a loving home. She was also the proud mama of her beautiful Rosie, an American paint horse.
There were times that Lauren spent time out and about. Casino trips were fun, but her best times were when she was outdoors. Her family shared that she never liked being idle and often took spontaneous trips without a destination planned. Just being out in nature and taking advantage of the beauty around her made for her best days and it set her mind free.
Lauren’s sweet smile and kindness will be dearly missed, yet her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her. Rest well Lauren. We love you.
Those left to cherish her memory are her father Erne J. “Nub” Plessala Jr. and his wife Mitzi; her brothers Israel Paul Plessala and Christopher Jude Plessala and his wife Tiffany; a niece Myrelle Plessala; two nephews, Gunner Plessala and Preston Plessala; a great-nephew, Drakeston Plessala; and her fiance’ John Laws.
Lauren is now reunited with her beloved mother Elaine Gardemal Plessala and her grandparents Erne J. Plessala Sr., Gloria Louviere Plessala, Wilmer Gardemal and Eula Champagne Gardemal.
Serving as pallbearers are Israel, Gunner, Preston and Blake Plessala and Ryan and Benjamin Gardemal. Honorary pallbearers are Dale Dugas Jr., Michael Courrege, Colby Patout and William Gardemal.
In keeping with Lauren’s love and compassion for animals, please consider making a donation in her name to Angel Paws Adoption Center, 1314 Troy Road, New Iberia, LA 70563.
