Laura T. Washispack

Laura was born on October 29, 1938, in Rayne. She went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 19, 2020. A Memorial service will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, (visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m.) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 W. Main St, Broussard, LA 70518.
Laura was fully devoted to Jesus and constantly grew in her walk with Christ. She loved reading the Bible and serving at her church. Laura was also a devoted mother to her four children. Laura grew up in Rayne and attended St. Joseph Catholic School where she played basketball. She was captain of the ladies’ basketball team. She graduated from St. Joseph School in 1956.
Laura began working full time once her children were grown as a secretary/administrative assistant at Tenneco Oil Company in Lafayette. During her employment at Tenneco she was also a night-time student at University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana) completing her degree and became certified as a Certified Professional Secretary. After her employment at Tenneco ended, she began working as a legal secretary for attorney Wendell Bares. Laura and Wendell worked together for many years until she was 78 years of age and her health began declining.
Laura enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting and reading. Laura loved sports and played softball at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church in Baton Rouge when her children were young and they were always at the softball fields. Later in life Laura began to enjoy traveling and made a pilgrimage to the Holy Land with fellow parishioners from St. Pius Church in Lafayette. Laura moved to Broussard and joined Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church. She volunteered at the church and filled in for the church secretary from time to time. Laura was proud of her four children and nine grandchildren and enjoyed celebrating their many accomplishments.
Laura will be greatly missed. Laura’s family wishes to thank Christina Graham, RN, Dr. Robert Savoy and Chaplain Dana Casey of Willis Knighten Hospice of Bossier City, for the outstanding care they provided to Laura during her courageous and relentless battle with vascular dementia, Alzheimer’s and kidney disease.
Laura was preceded in death by her father, Sidney Trahan and her mother, Rosa Meche Trahan. Laura is survived by two sons, Quentin (Lisette) Washispack and Christopher Washispack; two daughters, Celeste Washispack (Rhett) Stout and Melissa Washispack Moreau (John) Miller. “Grammy” is survived by nine grandchildren, Abby (Ryan) Southard, Hope (Zack) Danyla, Seth Washispack, Ethan Washispack, Cameron Stout, Mallory Stout (Thomas) Hymel, Kaitlyn Moreau (fiancé’ Aaron), Cydney Moreau (fiancé’ Nicky), Ryan Washispack (Fabian) Speyrer; and also two great-grandchildren, McCoy Southard and Sophia Speyrer. Laura is also survived by her two loving brothers and their spouses, John (Wanda) Trahan and Thomas (Paula) Trahan; and four nephews and a niece.
In honor of Laura’s life, donations can be made to Hospice of Acadiana, www.hospiceacadiana.com, Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org and Catholic Disaster Relief, www.catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.