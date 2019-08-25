Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Laura Romero LeBlanc, 75, who passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Keith Landry will be the officiant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday and will continue on Monday at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A lifelong resident of Iberia Parish, Laura Romero LeBlanc was born on May 24, 1944, to the late Lloyd and Elise Gary Romero. She, Wilbert and their son, Menson, owned and operated Seafood Connection on Parkview for many years. Her passion was working at the restaurant, cooking and visiting with customers. Mrs. Laura was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an incredible woman and a true gift from God who will be deeply missed by all were fortunate enough to know her.
Mrs. LeBlanc is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Wilbert LeBlanc; son Menson LeBlanc of New Iberia; grandchildren Shannon LeBlanc II of Loreauville, Amber LeBlanc Tyra and spouse Blaine of Houston and Austen LeBlanc of New Iberia; great-grandchild Shannon LeBlanc III; sisters Brenda Darby and husband Allen of New Iberia, Lucy Romero of Coteau and Jean Poirier and husband Coon of Coteau.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Shannon Troy LeBlanc; and a brother Dennis Romero.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.