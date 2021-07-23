Laura Montet

Laura Dell Montet, a loving, mother, companion, grandmother, caregiver and friend passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the age of 79.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home with Deacon Roland Jeanlouis officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m. until time of service.
Laura was born on Dec. 7, 1941 in Weeks Island to the late Philip and Antoinette Lalonde Montet and was one of six children.
She was affectionately known as “Nanny” to so many young children she cared for in her home over the years, all of whom held a special place in her heart and theirs the same.
Laura enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Toni Vitter and husband Destry of New Iberia; Darren James Daniel and Niki of Livingston, Texas, Philip Daniel of New Iberia and Bobby Daniel and Brigitte of Vinton; her companion of 31 years, John Melancon of New Iberia; his children, Jeanine Albert and Roland of Coteau Holmes and Janie Chastant and Randy of New Iberia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Patsy Comeaux and Roland of New Iberia; and Ian Dauterive who was like a son to her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Dennis Montet, Glenn Montet, Gerald Montet and Julius “Skip” Montet; her grandson, Hunter Daniel; and stepson John Melancon Jr.
Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Acadiana’s Hope for a Cure, P.O. Box 9578, New Iberia, LA 70562.
