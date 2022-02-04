A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia for Laura “Sis” Delcambre, 93, who passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. Entombment will be at a later date. Rev. William Blanda will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Saturday.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Delcambre was born on October 15, 1928, to the late Gustave “Gus” Lamperez and Laura Romero Lamperez.
Many knew “Sis,” as she was affectionately known, from her years of volunteer work at Dauterive Hospital. A lover of Contract Bridge, she played with many groups and was actively playing into her 90’s. She had a deep love for her hometown and her accurate recollections were sought after by historians and journalists and she loved to tell a story! Blessed with a green thumb, her flowers and plants were her passion in her winter years.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn Delcambre (Richard) of Lafayette and Patricia “Petie” Delcambre of Kenner; three sons, Charles “Chuck” Delcambre (Lois) of Bend, Oregon, Douglas Delcambre (Susan) of Lafayette and Matthew Delcambre (Alexis) of New Iberia; brother Gustave “Gus” Lamperez Jr. of New Iberia; eight grandchildren, Andrew “Andy” Delcambre (Keavy), Mark Delcambre (Sosun), Kary Prudhomme (John Ross), Charley Delcambre (Ashley), Thomas Delcambre, Travis Delcambre (Payton), Benjamin Delcambre and Laura Delcambre; AND four great-grandchildren, Jules Prudhomme, Cora Prudhomme, Lucy Prudhomme and Tommy Delcambre.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard “Dick” Delcambre; daughter-in-law Stephanie Turlich; and sister-in-law Amanita Lamperez.
The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers Dianne Wells, Theresa Sam, Shelly Thomas, Margery Vitatoe, Beatrice Joseph, Cathy Walker and Tessa Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Iberia Preservation Alliance, P.O. Box 14151, New Iberia, LA 70562.