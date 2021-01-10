Laura Borel Bourque

LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Laura Belle Borel Bourque, 89, at 2 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bourque was a native and longtime resident of Loreauville. She passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Mrs. Laura was born in Loreauville, and lived most of her life there in family homes on Lake Dauterive Road. In recent years she lived in Delcambre with her friend, Michael Suire. She was affectionately known as Nanny Belle and was Cajun through and through with a large French Catholic family. Laura loved to dance and she and Henry were incredible jitterbug dancers. She also enjoyed playing her card games Booray and Cadillac. She never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone.
She is survived by children Carl J. Bourque and wife Sara Blanchard Bourque of Breaux Bridge, Darren J. Bourque and wife Sandy Legnon Bourque of Grand Marais and June Ellen Bourque of San Pedro Town, Belize; eight grandchildren, Meagan Dawkins and husband Kenny, Scott Bourque, Katelyn Bourque, Shane Bourque, Seth Bourque and wife Sunny, Rusty Bourque and wife Samantha, Kaiden Bourque and Cody Bourque; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Henry “June” Bourque Jr.; her parents, Louis and Angelia Bonin Borel; one brother Nicholas Borel and wife Olympe Bourque Borel; and one grandson, Rylan P. Ort.
Pallbearers will be Carl J. Bourque, Darren J. Bourque, Seth Bourque, Rusty Bourque, Shane Bourque and Kenny Dawkins.
Kaiden Bourque, Katelyn Bourque and Cody Bourque will be honorary pallbearers.
To view the online obituary and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.