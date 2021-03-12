LOREAUVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Loreauville for Laura Broussard Antoine, 69, who died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. Entombment followed in All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.
Visitations will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.