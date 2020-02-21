Laura A. Derouen

A Home-going celebration will be held for Miss Laura Ann Derouen 58, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Falls, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Hope Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Nazareth Baptist Church and will resume at Fletcher Funeral Home 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of Jeanerette, she passed at 2:55 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her stepfather, Lester Johnson of Jeanerette; one daughter, Crayanchia Gabriel (Rene) of Sorrento; two sons, Ricardo Derouen and Terrence DeRouen Sr., both of Jeanerette; one brother Arthur Derouen III of New Iberia; five sisters, Emma Harding of Jeanerette, Kathy Key of New Iberia, Dinetta Derouen of Texarkana, Texas, Brenda Cox (Randy) of Prairieville and Uceta DeRouen-Bogan (Mark) of Geismar; six grandchildren, Mason Derouen, Braxton Derouen, Zoe Gabriel, Terrence DeRouen Jr., Tylon DeRouen and Khorin DeRouen; and two aunts, Alice Harding of Houston and Winnie Mae Derouen of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Derouen Jr. and Hassel M. Derouen Johnson; six aunts, Alice M. Sabine, Audrey Moore, Eunice Blaze, Mary D. Francis, Mildred Falls and Annette Moore; five uncles, Freddie Moore Sr., Ivory Moore, Albert Derouen, Terry Derouen, Wilbert Derouen and Raymond Sabine Sr.
Active Pallbearers are Terrence DeRouen Sr., Ricardo Derouen, Katron Richard, Kaleb Derouen, Byron August, Shawn Miller Sr. and Shawn Miller Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers are Arthur Derouen III, Arthur Derouen IV, Mark Bogan, Mark Falls, Lester Johnson, Matthew Cox, Paulton Olivier, Randall Cox, Raymond Sabine Jr., Rene Gabriel, Rivers Falls Jr. and Frank Matthews.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.