Funeral services are pending for Larry Lee Watson, 84, a resident of Breaux Bridge and native of Morgan City who died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 1:24 p.m. at Lafayette General Hospital.
Jones Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
