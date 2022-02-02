A memorial service will be held for Mr. Larry Joseph Crochet, 80, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Father Ed Degeyter officiating.
A family gathering will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, February 5, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home on Saturday.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Loreauville, Mr. Crochet passed away on Sunday, January, 23, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.
Larry was the owner and operator of Kajun Katering, LLC for 30 years. He was a member of the Optimist Club, Ancient Order of Creole Gourmet, Silver Bullet Gang and The Cooking Six.
He is survived by his wife Judy E. Crochet of Loreauville; son Shane Mark Crochet and wife Angie of New Iberia; daughter Johnette Rae Crochet of New Iberia; grandchildren Cullen M Crochet of Youngsville, Brennan P. Crochet of New Iberia, Dylan P. Darbonne of Opelousas, Kenedi M. Darbonne of St. Martinville and Seth J. Viator of Loreauville; great-grandchildren Carter M. Crochet of Lafayette, Camille M. Crochet of Lafayette and Hayes P. Rebert of St. Martinville; brother Sandy Crochet Jr. and wife Lynne of New Iberia; and sister Joy Rita Gagnard and husband Mark of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sandy Crochet Sr. and Eve Borel Crochet; and brother-in-law Joe Viator.