A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Larry John Romero, 73, who passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Lafayette.
Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery with military honors by the Iberia Honor Guard.
Rev. Korey LaVergne will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed on Friday at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m.
A native of New Iberia, Mr. Romero was born on April 21, 1947, to the late Clevis and Julia LeBlanc Romero.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and also in the National Guard for many years. Mr. Romero was a hard worker, who would often say that “he was a Jack of all trades and a master of none,” and was also a member of the auxiliary police in St. Martin Parish. He loved tinkering with anything he could get his hands on, playing his guitar, singing gospel songs, being outdoors, trying new things, visiting the elderly in the nursing homes, praying his Rosary every evening, and spending time with all of his brothers and sisters. Every month Mr. Romero would place flowers on all of the graves in the Baby Land section of Holy Family Cemetery.
His GREATEST ACHIEVEMENT was his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Duhon Romero of St. Martinville; daughters Tina (Ravis Belaire Jr.) Belaire of St. Martinville and Magdalen (Jack Martin III) Romero Martin; sons Gerald (Honey) Jones of St. Martinville and Victor Jones of St. Mary Parish; brothers Lloyd Romero of New Iberia, Carrol (Brenda) Romero of New Iberia, and Lawrence Romero of St. Martinville; sisters Virginia (Raywood) Romero Buteaux of St. Martinville, Julie (Lonnie) Romero Naquin of St. Martinville, Betty (Kerry) Romero of St. Martinville, Beverly (Lester) Romero Simon of New Iberia, and Linda (the late Michael Sundberg) Romero Sundberg of New Iberia; grandchildren Amber Jones, Matthew Jones, Victor Jones, III, Nicholas Belaire, Noahel’ Jones, and Na Vinh Jones; and 6 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jean Clevis Romero; and a grandson, Reid Belaire.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Jones, Victor Jones, Ravis Belaire, Nicholas Belaire, Bobby Ray and Bobby Louviere.
Honorary pallbearers include Lloyd Romero, Jack Martin, Caleb Jones and Abel Weekly.
