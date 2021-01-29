Larry J. Jacquet

A graveside service will be held for Mr. Larry James Jacquet, 61, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Holy Family Cemetery with Rev. James Broussard officiating. Entombment will be in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia. Chubby departed this earthly life on January 24, 2021, at 7:52 a.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the cemetery.
Larry James Jacquet was born a twin to the late Clement Jacquet Jr. and the late Gloria Ann Decuir Jacquet. He was a lifelong resident of New Iberia. He was baptized at an early age. Chubby, as we all called him, attended Iberia Career Center as a young boy and learned a trade in auto mechanics. Chubby was a loving soul, always smiling. He enjoyed riding his bike, watching television, listening to music and most of all spending time with his family. If you needed him you could always find him on a Sunday afternoon sitting on his sister Vanessa’s porch listening to his music. He would ride his bike to each sister’s house. He would say, “I’m just making my rounds.” As he would leave he would ask, “You don’t have nothing for me?” with a smile that you couldn’t resist saying yes to. Chubby had a route that he would take when he rode his bike. One would say he had a routine. If you knew him it didn’t take long to learn that his route and his routine was really yours. That’s because he was waiting for you. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
He leaves to cherish his beautiful memories five sisters, Cynthia Jacquet, a special sister, Sylvia Jacquet, Vanessa Phillips (Alfred) and Troyette Jacquet, all of New Iberia and Carol Arceneaux of Lafayette; two brothers, Rodney Jacquet (WesElla) and Carl Jacquet, both of New Iberia; a great-aunt, Nola Dauterive; and other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Ann Decuir; his father, Clement Jacquet Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Aline Decuir and Felix Decuir; his paternal grandparents, Lillian Johnson Jacquet and Clement Jacquet Sr.; his twin sister Laura Mae Vallot; and a nephew Lawless Trevor Jacquet.
